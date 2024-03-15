As we conclude the book of Shemot and the construction of the Mishkan, Hashem instructs Moshe to set it up.

A notable emphasis is placed on the verb "setting up" (קום) in the Torah.

Why does the Torah underscore this action?

Furthermore, why was it specifically Moshe tasked with this responsibility? Why not Bezalel who built all the Mishkan, or Aharon who was in charge of all the work in the Mishkan?

Delving into these questions reveals deeper insights into the significance of the Mishkan's establishment and Moshe's role in its completion, and on top of that - incredible important lessons for us today.

