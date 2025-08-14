The IDF identified early Thursday morning, shortly after 4:00 a.m., the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

The IDF said that aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

At 4:25 a.m., the IDF said that a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Residents of central Israel reported hearing explosions as result of the interception.

On Tuesday afternoon, the IDF updated that the IAF had intercepted a UAV that had been launched from Yemen. No sirens were activated in accordance with protocol.

Several hours later, Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for the Houthis in Yemen, claimed that the organization launched six unmanned aerial vehicles toward "four critical targets of the Israeli enemy" in the areas of Haifa, the Negev, Be'er Sheva, and Eilat.