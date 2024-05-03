In this parsha (Torah portion), we delved into the commandment found in Leviticus 17.

There's a debate among commentators regarding its meaning, but the Ramban suggests it prohibits consuming meat arbitrarily, allowing it only as part of a sacrificial offering.

The simple first question about this is - why introduce this commandment now, following the teaching of the Kohen Gadol’s (High Priest) work on Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), and the death of Aharon's (Aaron) sons?

But moreover, why regulate meat consumption when it's already permitted for Noah and his descendants, and we’ll see in Sefer Devarim (the Book of Deuteronomy) that it’ll be permitted when entering the Land of Israel?

We explore the significance and context of this directive as it holds an incredible lesson for us, and some beautiful gems in the Hebrew language the Torah uses.