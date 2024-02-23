The "choshen" (breastplate), worn by the High Priest (Kohen Gadol), is intricately connected to the "ephod" (apron) through two special gemstones known as the "avnei shoham" on his shoulders.

Adorned with the names of the twelve tribes, both the avnei shoham and the stones on the choshen serve as a reminder, as commanded by the Torah.

But what significance does this hold?

Why the emphasis on remembrance?

Exploring this connection unveils profound insights relevant especially today - during our war in Israel against the evil of the world.