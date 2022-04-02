Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday night held a meeting with Israel Security Agency (Shabak) chief Ronen Bar.

At the start of the meeting, Bennett said, "We are at the height of a joint effort by all of the security forces to put an end to the recent series of terror attacks and bring security back to the citizens of Israel."

"Over Shabbat (Sabbath), Shabak, Israel Police, Yamam, and the IDF foiled the ticking time bomb of another terror attack which was in the making, but we definitely assume that there will be additional attempts, and we are working even now to prevent them as well.

"Our people are working with great courage, around the clock, in a hostile and violent environment, and I want to wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the operation."

Bennett added, "A few months ago, I met Chief Superintendent S. on a Yamam base, and he is one of the best field commanders in the State of Israel. After the conclusion of Shabbat, I spoke with the Yamam chief, who described the details of the incident to me, and we all send wishes of recovery to those injured."

"The goal is to stop the terrorists, wherever they are - preferably in the planning stages, and if not, while they are carrying it out or at the scene itself."

Bennett noted that, "terror is not a new thing. One time it's Hamas, another time it's Islamic Jihad, this time there is a certain involvement by ISIS."

"Terror and violence have not moved us in the past. On the contrary - it unites us and gives us strength, and caused us to hold tight to our Land and protect our State with all our might, together."

"We will get through this difficult period," he promised. "We have the best security forces in the world."