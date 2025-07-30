The New York Times on Tuesday issued a clarification after publishing an article on a Gazan child who it said is suffering from malnutrition, while failing to note that he was suffering from pre-existing health conditions.

"Children in Gaza are malnourished and starving, as New York Times reporters and others have documented. We recently ran a story about Gaza's most vulnerable civilians, including Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, who is about 18 months old and suffers from severe malnutrition. We have since learned new information, including from the hospital that treated him and his medical records, and have updated our story to add context about his pre-existing health problems,” said a spokesperson for the newspaper.

“This additional detail gives readers a greater understanding of his situation. Our reporters and photographers continue to report from Gaza, bravely, sensitively, and at personal risk, so that readers can see firsthand the consequences of the war," added the New York Times spokesperson.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ripped the Times’ clarification and accused the newspaper of spreading blood libels.

“This is simply unbelievable. After generating a tsunami of hate towards Israel with that terrifying picture, the NYT now quietly admits that the boy has preexisting conditions,” he wrote in a post on X.

“NYT, you knew that Hamas uses babies with preexisting illnesses. We’ve been saying this for months now. You knew exactly what this picture would cause. This is a blood libel in 2025. Have you no shame?” added Bennett.

The Times’ clarification came a day after a photo of a five-year-old Gazan boy went viral and was used to falsely depict Israel as responsible for his condition, claiming Israel is starving children.

However, the child was not starved by Israel, as the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reported. In reality, he suffers from a genetic illness unrelated to the war, which is responsible for his condition, and he left Gaza with his mother and brother, and is now being treated in Italy.

Meanwhile, a Gazan photographer who works for the TPS agency toured the streets of Gaza City on Monday and documented the al-Sahaba Market .

Despite claims that Israel is starving the population of Gaza, the documentation shows dozens of locals buying and walking through the fruit and vegetable market, where some of the produce is visibly from Israel. Customers are seen paying with Israeli currency, and Israeli canned goods are seen among the stalls.