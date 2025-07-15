Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a sharp rebuttal via social media today to Tucker Carlson, who had alleged that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent.

“As a former Israeli Prime Minister, with the Mossad having reported directly to me, I say to you with 100% certainty: The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false,” Bennett tweeted.

“Epstein never worked for the Mossad,” he added. “This accusation is a lie being peddled by prominent online personalities such as Tucker Carlson, pretending they know things they don’t. They just make things up, say it with confidence, and these lies stick—because it’s Israel.”

Bennett also warned of a broader trend, saying, “There’s a vicious wave of slander and lies against my country and my people, and we just won’t take it anymore.”

Tucker Carlson ignited a political firestorm on Sunday by alleging that Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier at the center of a long-running sex trafficking scandal, had connections to the Mossad. Carlson made the claim during a televised segment addressing a government memo released last week, which has deepened divisions within Donald Trump’s base and intensified scrutiny of the former president’s ties to Epstein.

“It’s extremely obvious to anyone who watches that this guy had direct connections to a foreign government,” Carlson said. “No one is allowed to say that that foreign government is Israel, because we have been somehow cowed into thinking that that’s naughty. There is nothing wrong with saying that. There is nothing hateful about saying that. There’s nothing antisemitic about saying. There’s nothing even anti-Israel about saying that.”