National Unity Party Knesset Member Matan Kahana is considering leaving the party, Kan News reported on Tuesday. Kahana, who joined the party with Gadi Eisenkot, stated: "When I have something to announce, I will announce it."

On Monday, MK Eisenkot informed National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz of his decision to leave the party and resign from the Knesset. Eisenkot is expected to run in the next election cycle.

In a statement from the National Unity Party, it was emphasized that Eisenkot and Gantz share a long-standing friendship and deep mutual respect, and that they "will continue to work together to promote shared goals and serve the people of Israel in the future."

In recent months, Kahana met several times with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and pollster Adv. Shlomo Filber. The tree discussed Bennett's return to politics and the possibility of attracting right-wing voters who still remember how he joined a government with the Islamist United Arab List, breaking past promises.

In May, Bennett announced the formation of his new party, named "Bennett 2026." According to the request submitted to the Ministry of Justice, the party's main objectives are “restoring Israel's security and rebuilding the public’s trust in the state’s ability to defend its borders and its interior, and leading Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, while integrating all residents in sharing the security, civic, and economic burden.”