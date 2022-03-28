Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for COVID-19.

His office said that, "The Prime Minister is feeling well and will continue his agenda as planned, from his home."

On Monday morning, the Prime Minister will hold a situation assessment following Sunday night's terror attack in Hadera.

The meeting will be held with the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Internal Security, the Chief of Staff, the GSS chief, the police commissioner, and others.

Earlier this month, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tested positive for coronavirus. He was reported to be feeling well.