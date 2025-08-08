In a speech at a Fatah Army summer camp in Shechem (Nablus) on August 2, 2025, Fatah Secretary Muhammad Hamdan addressed the children, encouraging them to become the next generation of Fatah fighters.

The video, shared on Facebook and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), featured Hamdan telling the campers that they, like many others in Palestinian Authority-assigned territories, are preparing to defend their land and Palestinian identity against what he described as the Israeli “occupation’s” plans of annihilation.

Hamdan called on the children, referring to them as "lion cubs and flowers of Fatah," to rise up and confront the alleged conspiracies threatening their people. "We rely on you to confront and foil all the conspiracies," he said.

He went on to tell the children that the future belongs to them and that they will witness the "defeat of the cruel occupier," with Israeli “settlers” and soldiers eventually fleeing through the country's seaports and airports.

While Fatah, headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, is often presented by the West as a “peace partner” for Israel, its officials regularly incite against Israel.

Examples include Fatah secretary in Indonesia Taher Hamad, who said last year that Gaza can be compared to Stalingrad and the Zionist army is the "new Nazi army."

Another example is that of Jibril Rajoub, Secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, who said last year that then-Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is a “pragmatic, patriotic, and realistic man” and that Israel is attempting to demonize him.