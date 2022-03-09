Opposition leader Netanyahu has been diagnosed positive for COVID following a PCR test this morning.

The former premier is feeling well and is following Corona protocol.

Earlier in the day, the Knesset’s Health Committee voted to approve plans to drop a number of restrictions imposed during the COVID pandemic.

Effective this Friday, nearly all remaining quarantine mandates will be ended, including for all returning travelers entering the country, including the unvaccinated.

The sole case where quarantine will remain in effect will involve unvaccinated persons living with an individual found to be carrying the virus.

Last month, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that Israel would begin dropping COVID restrictions, gradually lifting the emergency measures.

It was reported that the indoor mask mandate would not dropped in the initial wave of changes to the COVID policy.