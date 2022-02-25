Senior officials in Israel's Foreign Ministry on Friday held a situational assessment to discuss the Israeli Embassy's activities in Lviv, Ukraine, and options for ensuring the welfare of Israel's diplomats.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) decided that at this stage, the Ministry will continue its activities in Lviv, and will not move the Embassy to Poland - an option which the Ministry had been seriously considering.

Foreign Ministry, Nativ, and Jewish Agency staff will continue their efforts to evacuate Israelis from Ukraine to the border crossings.

"Until now, thousands of Israelis have left Ukraine, some of them in the past day, aided by one of our representatives," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Ministry added that its operations room has "received many inquires, and they are all carefully taken care of. Due to heavy traffic on the roads leading to the border crossings, there have been difficulties. Our people, who are stationed at the various crossings, are working to try to solve the problems."

"The Foreign Ministry is working to provide quick humanitarian aid to Ukraine, in accordance with the requirements on the ground (generators, blankets, tents, winter equipment, and medical equipment). The Foreign Ministry is working on a full emergency schedule and holding a number of situational assessments each day."