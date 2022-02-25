Israelis brought out of Ukraine with the help of the Foreign Ministry

The staff of Israel's Embassy in Ukraine, together with Israeli diplomats from neighboring embassies, on Thursday helped hundreds of Israelis leave Ukraine.

Staff from the Embassy, who were evacuated to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, brought three buses of Israeli citizens out of the city to the border crossing with Poland. In addition, diplomatic staffs at the Ukrainian border crossings helped around 500 Israelis cross the border.

The Embassy in Ukraine and the staff at the Foreign Ministry's Consular Department and the Situation Center are in phone contact with thousands of Israelis who are in Ukraine, and is guiding them towards the border crossings, where there are official representatives of the State of Israel.

Two weeks, ago, the Embassy estimated that there were around 8,880 people still in Ukraine. Of those, 5,840 are Israeli citizens and around 3,000 are first-degree relatives who do not have Israeli citizenship.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that Israelis escaping Ukraine - even by way of a third country - are exempt from undergoing a PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel. The Ministry also urged that any Israelis still in Ukraine leave the country as quickly and safely as possible.