The vehicle of Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Wolff, Chabad emissary and rabbi of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, was struck Thursday evening by a Russian suicide drone while he was traveling with his family.
The car sustained significant damage, yet remarkably, none of the passengers were injured.
Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News following the incident, Rabbi Wolff expressed his gratitude: “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good, for His mercy endures forever. By a miracle of miracles, we are alive. We were on our way to Kherson when, about a kilometer and a half before the military checkpoint at the city entrance, a suicide drone exploded on us.”
He added, “My wife Chaya, my daughter Raizi, and I are healthy and unharmed. Thank you, God, for the gift of life You have given us.”