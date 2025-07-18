הרכב של רב העיר חרסון שספג פגיעת כטב"ם באדיבות המצלם

The vehicle of Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Wolff, Chabad emissary and rabbi of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, was struck Thursday evening by a Russian suicide drone while he was traveling with his family.

The car sustained significant damage, yet remarkably, none of the passengers were injured.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News following the incident, Rabbi Wolff expressed his gratitude: “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good, for His mercy endures forever. By a miracle of miracles, we are alive. We were on our way to Kherson when, about a kilometer and a half before the military checkpoint at the city entrance, a suicide drone exploded on us.”

He added, “My wife Chaya, my daughter Raizi, and I are healthy and unharmed. Thank you, God, for the gift of life You have given us.”