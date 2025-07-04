Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar informed the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, yesterday (Thursday), that he had instructed his ministry to provide Ukraine, through MASHAV (Israel’s national aid agency within the Foreign Ministry), with an aid package that will provide drinking water systems to serve hundreds of thousands of people in areas affected by Russian bombings.

The aid package will be allocated from the Foreign Ministry’s budget. It will consist of a number of water systems, each of which will be able to supply water for tens of thousands of people. The drinking systems will be installed in Ukraine’s eastern provinces, an area where infrastructure was damaged by Russian bombings and the population suffers from water shortages.

This aid package joins the humanitarian assistance that Israel has provided to Ukraine since the outbreak of the war in February 2022. As part of this assistance, Israel operated “air and ground bridges” to Ukraine delivering food, medicine, and other essential supplies; a field hospital was established at the beginning of the war; and during the first quarter of 2025, hundreds of electricity supply units were distributed in regions affected by the bombings.