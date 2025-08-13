Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen announced that today (Wednesday), Israel broke the all-time daily electricity consumption record, reaching over 17,200 megawatts.

The record was set amid the ongoing exceptional heat wave, marking the fourth consecutive record this week. On Sunday, consumption reached 15,806 megawatts, on Monday 15,970, and yesterday 16,970 megawatts. The previous record, set in August 2023, stood at 15,694 megawatts.

The high temperatures also led to new August heat records: Jerusalem recorded 40.6°C (105°F), Harish 40.3°C, Mitzpe Ramon 41°C, Elon 41.8°C, Kfar Blum 41.6°C, Safed 40.7°C, Ma’ale Adumim 43.5°C (110°F), Eilat HaShahar 46.5°C (115°F), and Eilat 48.3°C (119°F).

The extreme weather also caused heat-related injuries. A 70-year-old man collapsed this afternoon in a public park in Lod due to heat stroke and was evacuated in serious and unstable condition to Assaf Harofeh-Shamir Medical Center.

The heat wave also triggered several fires, including a major blaze in Eshtaol near Beit Shemesh, which reignited today and blocked Highway 44 in both directions between Eshtaol and Troom. Four firefighting aircraft and ground teams were deployed, and control over the fire was regained.

Israel Railways reported train delays due to a speed limit of 80 km/h on all lines, imposed because the metal tracks expand under extreme heat—a standard procedure during particularly hot days.

The Meteorological Service forecasts a slight drop in temperatures tomorrow, but the intense heat will continue. By the weekend, the heat is expected to lessen, and by Sunday, temperatures should return to seasonal norms.