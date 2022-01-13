Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke Thursday with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, offering condolences on the passing of Herzog's mother, Aura Herzog.

Aura was the widow of the Sixth President of Israel Chaim Herzog. She was laid to rest Wednesday at a funeral service at the Great Leaders of the Nation Plot on Mount Herzl.

The phone call, initiated by Edrogan for the purpose of offering his personal sympathies to Herzog and his family, was the third time the two presidents had spoken.

"President Erdoğan said that he understands the pain of losing a mother," a statement from Herzog's office said. "He added that he had heard wonderful things about the late Aura Herzog’s extensive work and the important social initiatives that she promoted and led."

The statement also quoted the Turkish President as saying, "I believe that you gave her pride in your service to the citizens of Israel."

Erdoğan also noted during the phone call that he had heard with sadness about the death of Rabbi Ben Zion Pinto, one of the leaders of the Jewish community in Turkey, and he expressed his sorrow at this news.

The phone call follows a letter of condolence sent a few days ago by the Turkish President.