Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday evening with family members of hostages in Washington, DC. During the meeting, the Prime Minister made clear that a deal to free all the hostages is not on the agenda at this stage.

"We can't get a comprehensive deal. There was no such option on the table," Netanyahu told the families.

When asked which hostages would be released in the deal, he answered: "Hamas is the one that decides this."

The Prime Minister's Office stated that during the meeting with the families, Netanyahu noted that the issue of the hostages was discussed extensively during his meetings with President Trump and his team, and that "great efforts are made continuously to bring about the release of all of our hostages, both the living and the deceased."

Sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Kan News on Wednesday, "We are advancing slowly. If we continue this way, we can announce a deal in the coming days."

Another source was quoted as saying, "Israel is showing great flexibility, including with regard to the Morag Corridor." Israeli officials estimate that the talks will continue into next week.