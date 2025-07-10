Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, took part in a memorial service on Thursday at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, for the two embassy workers, Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, of blessed memory, who were engaged to be married. They were murdered in an act of antisemitic brutality in Washington while serving in their official positions.

Also taking part in the event are the families of the two murdered embassy employees, the Prime Minister's delegation, the Embassy team, and Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, who put forward the initiative for this event and organized it.

The Prime Minister expressed high praise for Ambassador Leiter, whose son was killed in battle early in the war in Gaza. Ambassador Leiter represents Israel with pride and patriotism, and in a manner that commands respect, in the US media and vis-à-vis members of the US administration and members of Congress.

Later today, the Prime Minister will be interviewed by the US media.

As a special gesture from US President Donald Trump, and as they head to the airport at the conclusion of the historic visit, the Prime Minister and his wife will visit the home of the third US president, Thomas Jefferson, one of the American Founding Fathers who was a beacon for the foundations of modern democracy which derives its power from the will of the people.