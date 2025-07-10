The Israel Heritage Foundation hosted an event in NYC, featuring Fox News' Johnny Joey Jones for his book signing and a Pre-July 4th celebration. The event boasted impressive speakers, including renowned singer Christopher Macchio and notable Israeli figures: Col. (Res.) Aviram A. Hasson, Director of the Israeli Ministry of Defense Mission to the USA & Canada, and Ido Aharoni, veteran of Israel's Foreign Service & founder of the Brand Israel Program. Additionally, Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, Associate Dean for Oncologic Sciences at Brown University, was in attendance. Guests had the opportunity to get their books signed by Johnny Joey Jones, author of the bestselling Behind the Badge.

Dr. Joseph Frager noted the often-overlooked role of Haym Salomon, a Jewish financier who was instrumental in supporting the American Revolutionary War. “Salomon was the man who financed the Revolutionary War,” the speaker said. “He was close to George Washington and wrote him over 70 letters. The Jewish people have been involved with America since Day 1."