Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video statement from Washington, DC, in which he discussed the current status of the war against Hamas and Israel's determination to free the hostages held by the murderous terror organization.

"We are determined to bring them all back," Netanyahu stated, adding: "At the moment, we are trying to obtain the release of half the living and deceased hostages, in return for a 60-day temporary ceasefire."

He continued: "At the beginning of the ceasefire, we will begin negotiations for the permanent end to the war. That means a permanent ceasefire. To obtain this, it needs to be done according to the minimum conditions that we set: Hamas puts down its weapons, Gaza is demilitarized, and Hamas no longer has any governing or military capabilities. These are our base conditions."

If the negotiations do not succeed at reaching their goals, Netanyahu noted, Israel will use military force to obtain its goals: "If this isn't obtained in 60 days of negotiations, we will obtain it through other means; with force, the force of our heroic military."

Netanyahu also addressed the length of the war and explained that few militaries have had to contend with such conditions. He stressed that thanks to the soldiers' heroism, Israel managed to damage a substantial part of Hamas's power. "There are still thousands of armed soldiers there, and we want to work with a combination of diplomacy and military force."

Regarding agreements with Iran, Netanyahu warned that if the Iranian nuclear threat is not dismantled within 60 days of negotiations, Israel will use other means. "If it is achieved within 60 days of negotiations between the US and Iran, great. But if it's not achieved, it will be achieved through other means."

In light of criticism of past ceasefires during the war, Netanyahu clarified that the last ceasefire did not end the war and expressed Israel's determination to keep up the fight. "If Hamas's disarmament and dismantlement are achieved through negotiations, great. But either way, they will be achieved."