Israeli President Herzog on Saturday condemned the attacks on the Jewish community in Melbourne, Australia.

"I condemn outright the vile arson attack targeting Jews in Melbourne’s historic and oldest synagogue on the Sabbath, and on an Israeli restaurant where people had come to enjoy a meal together," Herzog said in a statement. "It is intolerable that in 2025, we are still faced with the chilling image of an attempt to burn Jews alive as they pray, and attacks on Jewish businesses."

'This is not the first such attack in Australia in recent months. But it must be the last.

"Australian authorities must take all steps necessary to protect their Jewish citizens. Antisemitism is a stain on any society, and must be confronted with urgency and resolve."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded: "I strongly condemn the antisemitic attacks that took place last night in Melbourne, including the attempted arson of a synagogue and a violent attack on an Israeli restaurant by pro-Palestinian rioters."

"These despicable antisemitic attacks, accompanied by calls of 'death to the IDF' and attempts to harm a place of worship, are serious hate crimes that must be eradicated at their root.

"The State of Israel will continue to stand by the Jewish community in Australia, and we demand that the Australian government take all necessary steps to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent such attacks in the future."

A pro-Palestinian Arab protest in Melbourne’s city center turned violent late Friday, with a mob targeting a popular Israeli restaurant and an attempted arson attack reported at a local synagogue, reported the Herald Sun newspaper.

Around 8:30 p.m. local time, approximately 20 masked individuals stormed Miznon, an Israeli eatery on Hardware Lane, shouting anti-Israel slogans and hurling objects. Witnesses said one window was smashed with a chair and food was thrown at the premises.

“They came here with their drums and their mic... Then they started getting aggressive throwing tomatoes, chairs, and glasses,” a witness said. “They caused lots of damage to the businesses down here.”

Police cordoned off the street and reportedly made multiple arrests.

Separately, the Community Security Group (CSG) confirmed an attempted arson attack at a synagogue in East Melbourne. While the front door sustained fire damage, the building itself was unharmed. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Victoria Police and fire crews remained on scene late into the evening, and investigations are ongoing.