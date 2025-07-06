הרצוג ונתניהו נפגשים לקראת הנסיעה לוושינגטון וידאו: גרגורי באדו, צילום: חיים צח/לע"מ

President Isaac Herzog met this morning, Sunday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the Prime Minister’s diplomatic visit to Washington.

The President emphasized the importance of the trip as a significant step toward advancing a deal to bring the hostages home. He also expressed hope that the diplomatic effort could open the door to broader regional developments. The two discussed opportunities to deepen ties with additional countries, in the spirit of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Abraham Accords initiative.

Regarding the potential price of a hostage deal, the President reiterated that he does not take the costs lightly and understands the concerns. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that the Security Cabinet and defense establishment will rise to the challenge, as they have in the past.

President Herzog stated: “In his visit to Washington, the Prime Minister carries with him an important mission - advancing a deal to bring all our hostages home. This is a supreme moral duty. I fully support these efforts, even when they involve difficult, complex, and painful decisions. We must all remember that the cost is not simple, but I am confident that the Cabinet and the security establishment will manage these challenges as they have until now.

“I wish to thank U.S. President Donald Trump for his support in eliminating Iran’s nuclear threat and for his unwavering support for Israel. I call on world leaders and our international partners to use all their influence to help achieve a breakthrough. This is a humanitarian, moral, and national mission—and we have no time to waste.

“I commend the negotiation team that will be heading to Doha, and I wish the Prime Minister great success in his critical mission. An entire nation is watching, hoping, and praying to see all our hostages return home as soon as possible.”