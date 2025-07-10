The two terrorists who murdered Shalev Zevuloni at the Rami Levi shopping complex at the Gush Etzion Junction and were eliminated on Thursday were officers in the Palestinian Authority security forces.

The two were police officers, Mahmoud A'abed, 23, from Halhul in Gush Etzion, and Salim Malik, from the Shechem (Nablus) area. One of them even studied in the military academy in Qatar.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that the PA security forces announced the creation of an inquiry commission after it failed to foil the attack by its two officers.

The two murdered Shalev Zevuloni, a 22-year-old security guard from Kiryat Arba. The terrorists assaulted him, stabbed him several times, and shot the victim, apparently with his own handgun, which they stole from him. The two terrorists were eliminated at the scene by an armed civilian and a soldier.

New details show that the terrorists spent 40 minutes searching for parking inside the complex before attempting to enter the supermarket and shoot innocent civilians. However, they encountered a locked door. One of the terrorists shot the security guard at close range, and it’s clear that the security guard was killed by the terrorists’ gunfire, not by Israeli forces.