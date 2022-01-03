Three days before the U.S. marks a year after the attack on the Capitol, members of the congressional committee investigating the riots claim to have gathered evidence of what happened in President Trump's office when the violent protests broke out.

Vice chair of the committee GOP Rep. Liz Cheney told ABC News that the then president's daughter, Ivanka, had twice entered her father's office and personally asked him to call for an end to the violence.

"We know his daughter- we have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to 'please stop this violence.' We now know more about Trump's actions during the attack." Cheney told ABC News.

"The committee has firsthand testimony now that he was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the attack on television as the assault on the Capitol occurred. We know, as you know well, that the briefing room at the White House is just a mere few steps from the Oval Office. He could have easily gotten up and gone live television and told his supporters to stop... it's hard to imagine a more severe dereliction of duty," said Cheney.

Our party has to choose, we can either be loyal to Donald Trump or we can be loyal to the constitution, but we cannot be both,” states Cheney.

Other members of the Congressional Inquiry Committee told U.S. media that they have now gathered significant evidence on what happened at the White House during the Capitol riots.

Bennie Thompson told CNN: The President of the United States seeing the Capitol under siege by the people he sent to the Capitol, did nothing... it is highly unusual for anyone in charge of anything to watch was is going on and to do nothing."