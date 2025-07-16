המפגש המרגש בגבול סוריה איתן אלחדז-ברק/TPS

Family reunions took place at the Israel-Syria border today (Wednesday), as Druze family members from Syria reunited with their relatives living in Israel for the first time in decades. This comes amid the chaos at the border, as thousands of Druze crossed from Israel into Syria, while some Druze from Syria crossed into Israel.

The reunions occurred against the backdrop of the border turmoil after reports indicated that thousands of Druze crossed the border into Syria to participate in the ongoing fighting against the massacres being carried out by the Al-Julani regime against the Druze in the As-Suwayda area.

Meanwhile, several Druze from Syria crossed into Israel with the approval of security forces and joined their families for reunification.

A resident of Majdal Shams recounted a special moment during the reunions, where a Druze woman from Israel, who married a Syrian resident 30 years ago, was reunited with her Israeli parents after nearly three decades.

According to the latest figures, 248 people have been killed since the beginning of the conflict, which saw forces of Ahmad al-Sharaa enter As-Suwayda for the first time since the fall of Assad’s regime.

In the last 24 hours, footage was released showing al-Sharaa's regime forces humiliating Druze sheikhs and citizens who were captured.

The regime forces were filmed forcing Druze sheikhs to shave their mustaches, mocking and humiliating them. Alongside the humiliations, it was reported yesterday that Syrian regime forces took control of the city, shooting at civilians, raiding homes, and placing tanks in the city center.

In response to the massacre of Druze residents, the Israeli Air Force attacked several regime targets, and according to local reports, senior commanders were killed in the airstrikes.