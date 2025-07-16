נתניהו פונה לדרוזים: "אל תעברו את הגבול" צילום: דוברות ראש הממשלה

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Druze community in the Golan Heights on Wednesday in a video calling on them to show restraint and not go to the border fence with Syria amid the severe clashes in the area.

"My brothers, the Druze citizens of Israel: the situation in Sweida, the situation in south-western Syria, is very serious," the Prime Minister opened.

He reassured that "the IDF is operating, the Air Force is operating, other forces are operating. We are acting to save our Druze brothers and to eliminate the gangs of the regime."

Netanyahu added: "And now I have a single request of you: you are Israeli citizens. Do not cross the border. You are risking your lives; you could be murdered, you could be taken hostage, and you are impeding the efforts of the IDF. Therefore, I ask of you: return to your homes and let the IDF take action."