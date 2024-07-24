Hostage families demonstrate outside Congress The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity and urgency, dozens of family members of Israeli hostages, supported by a large crowd, gathered in front of the Capitol on Tuesday.

The installation was staged ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress, underscoring the ongoing negotiation and the desperate need for a deal that will end everyone's suffering.

The demonstrators, carrying large, poignant photographs of joyous reunions from the previous hostage release deal last November, hold up images of the 120 hostages still captive in Gaza. The crowd continually chanted, "Bring Them Home, Now!" to amplify their plea.

Towering above the crowd were giant photos from the last deal, inscribed with urgent messages: *SAVE LIVES, SEAL THE DEAL, GIVE US HOPE*.

Aviva Siegel, who was freed from captivity in the deal in November and whose husband Keith remains in captivity, said, “I’m here in Washington serving as Keith’s voice because Keith doesn’t have a voice. The 120 hostages left in Gaza don’t have a voice. They don’t have air to breathe, water to drink, or food to eat. I am here to hold Prime Minister Netanyahu accountable to do his job and free the hostages. The only thing I expect to hear from him in his speech is that a deal has been made and Keith is coming home.”

Alon Gat, brother of Carmel Gat Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Alon Gat said, “My sister Carmel Gat has been missing for 291 days. On October 7th, I was captured along with my wife and three years old daughter. On that same day my mother was taken hostage and then murdered. My daughter Geffen and I managed to escape and my wife Yarden was returned to us in November during the release deal after 54 days of nightmare. We need a deal now. We know a reunion is possible and we need to see it happen again immediately. I need my sister back."

Michael Levy, brother of Or Levy, said, “My little brother Or Levy has been held hostage in Gaza for 291 days. His three years old son Almog has been without his father for 291 days. Hamas terrorists killed his mother; Or will return a single father and Almog keeps asking where daddy is? - Where is his daddy???????”

“A deal is the only way to save them and we are running out of time. We were painfully reminded of this yesterday when we learned about two dear souls who were taken hostage alive and were murdered in captivity. I’m in Washington to put pressure on all parties, especially Prime Minister Netanyahu, to secure the deal,” he added.

Carmit Palty Katzir said, "Three members of my family were victims of the October 7th massacre. My father, Rami Katzir, was murdered in his home. My mother Hana Katzir, was violently abducted to Gaza from their home, and was returned, barely alive, as part of the November hostage deal, after enduring 49 days in hell.”

“My brother, Elad Katzir, was also brutally abducted. He survived in captivity for about 100 days, and was subsequently murdered by his captors , a direct result of the stalemate in a hostage deal. A deal could have saved my brother’s life, just as a deal saved my mother’s life,” she added.

“I am here today to thank President Biden and the US Government for their support and efforts so far. I am also here to call ALL stakeholders, including my own prime minister Netanyahu who will address congress this week, to do absolutely everything in their power to reach a deal to bring our hostages home today,” said Palty Katzir. “I am here today to cry out, to scream that no one’s life should ever end in the violent, horrible, and lonely way that my beloved brother’s life ended.”

“Since Elad’s body was returned to us, six more hostages have died or have been murdered in captivity. This nightmare MUST end NOW. There must be a deal NOW, a deal that would secure the release, and rehabilitation, of the hostages who are still alive, and the proper burial of the hostages who have been murdered.”

“I am calling upon you, the American public, to continue to stand with Israel. We have a task of utmost urgency to save human life. Please use any leverage you have to promote a deal today. We know it is possible, this is how we got my mother back. It is possible and it must be done TODAY."

The installation was initially planned to coincide with Netanyahu’s speech. However, due to expected large demonstrations by pro-Hamas movements, Capitol police directed the families to relocate two blocks away from the Capitol. The hostages' families then decided to adjust the timing of the demonstration instead and to hold the event a day earlier.

The US Hostages Families Forum said, “Today's installation is one of hope; it comes to remind everyone what victory looks like. Victory is first and foremost family reunification, it is the return of our loved ones home, it is the wonderful moments of unity that we all experienced in the previous deal. Netanyahu - SAVE LIVES! SIGN THE DEAL! Do not return to Israel empty-handed!"