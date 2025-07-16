דרוזים מישראל בגבול סוריה איתן אלחדז-ברק/TPS

Thousands of Druze civilians crossed the border from Israel into Syria on Wednesday. Waiting for them on the Syrian side were vehicles that took them to the battle zones in the As-Suwayda area, where there has been growing involvement by Syrian regime forces and regime-aligned armed militias.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Druze community in the Golan Heights in a video on Wednesday, calling on them to show restraint and not go to the border fence with Syria amid the severe clashes in the area.

"My brothers, the Druze citizens of Israel: the situation in Sweida, the situation in south-western Syria, is very serious," the Prime Minister opened.

He reassured that "the IDF is operating, the Air Force is operating, other forces are operating. We are acting to save our Druze brothers and to eliminate the gangs of the regime."

Netanyahu added: "And now I have a single request of you: you are Israeli citizens. Do not cross the border. You are risking your lives; you could be murdered, you could be taken hostage, and you are impeding the efforts of the IDF. Therefore, I ask of you: return to your homes and let the IDF take action."

Amid the ongoing attacks on the Druze population in southern Syria, the IDF Spokesperson Unit updated that the Chief of Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, instructed the reinforcement of intelligence gathering means, strike capabilities, as well as the redeployment of troops to the Northern Command in order to accelerate the pace of strikes and halt the attacks against the Druze community in Syria.

"The IDF is committed to the deep alliance with the Druze community and is therefore conducting strikes against military targets throughout Syria to defend them in the as-Suwayda region, Jabal al-Druze, and wherever necessary," the IDF stated.

According to the IDF, the 210th Division’s sector will be reinforced with additional troops along the border area and at outposts within the security zone.

"The uncontrolled crossing of the border into Syria endangers both the Druze community and our soldiers, and must be stopped immediately," the IDF warned.

Over the past day, the IDF struck numerous targets in southern Syria, including a Syrian military convoy near the village of al-Majimar. In addition, the IDF struck the entrance to the regime's military headquarters as well as the area of the presidential palace in Damascus.