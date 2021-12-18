Former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) responded to the recent wave of terror attacks, which includes the Thursday murder of a young father and a Hebron stabbing attack on Saturday.

"Terror is rampant, Israeli citizens' personal safety is at an unprecedented low," Edelstein said. "The Negev is being lost (the Galilee is on its way there), the Palestinians are once again dictating life in the region, the Iranians are once again charging towards the horrific nuclear deal, and the icing on the cake - once again, there's a coronavirus outbreak."

He added: "And this is on [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett's watch. I don't want to imagine the disasters that [Foreign Minister] Yair Lapid's (Yesh Atid) watch will bring."

Lapid is set to replace Bennett as prime minister in August 2023.

On Friday, a senior Biden administration official told reporters that Iran's breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now believed to be "really short" and alarming, Reuters reported.