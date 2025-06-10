With a day to go before the Knesset votes to dissolve itself, political tensions are at their peak. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting at the last minute to attempt to prevent the haredi parties from voting for the Knesset's dissolution.

The haredim currently intend to vote for the dissolution of the Knesset, which will lead to new elections, due to the refusal of some coalition members, led by Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein, to pass a bill exempting haredim from being conscripted into the IDF.

Netanyahu summoned Edelstein for a meeting to try to convince him to agree to a compromise on issues that the haredi parties see as a red line.

At the same time, the Prime Minister is in intense dialogue with the haredi politicians, especially those from Shas, who have not made an official decision on whether or not to support the dissolution.

Sources from Shas told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the moment the Degel Hatorah faction decided to support the dissolution of the Knesset, it would be difficult for their party to break away.

On the other hand, on Tuesday morning, the senior member of Shas's Council of Torah Sages, Rabbi Moshe Maya, signed a letter clarifying that a final decision has not yet been made.

"To anyone interested, it is known that over the past months, I have avoided expressing a position regarding the conscription bill due to the sensitivity of the matter. And now, the public representatives are deliberating on this important and fateful issue, and when the matter comes to a conclusion, they will discuss it, and a decision will be made at a Council of Torah Sages meeting."