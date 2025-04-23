During a heated debate that took place today (Wednesday) in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, exceptional testimony was heard from a female reserve soldier named Shani who was assigned to guard Hamas Nukhba Force terrorists in prison following her enlistment.

"A horrific failure is happening right under the nose of the State of Israel and no one is listening to us," Shani said. "I and over 400 other female instructors are recruited under 'Order 8' to guard Nukhaba terrorists. So if you want another rape or murder to happen to any of us, then come and enlist us."

She stated, "I am a Zionist and love the State of Israel and I wanted to do meaningful service, but I never in my life thought that they would take me to go bring food three times a day to the terrorists, while my brothers are sitting in cages. 80% of the girls are sexually harassed there and no one notices us."

Following the shocking testimonies, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Yuli Edelstein, announced in a closed session to approve 'Order 8' call-ups that he does not approve the continued recruitment of female reserve soldiers to guard the Nukhba terrorists.

He said he is demanding that the IDF present a regular work plan for how to guard these terrorists, and explain why the continued employment of female soldiers in this mission took place, despite previous demands from the committee.

MK Edelstein said in the discussion, "We in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee view with great seriousness the recent cases of various types of harassment of female soldiers who were not trained for the mission and were drafted into the reserves to guard the Nuhba terrorists."