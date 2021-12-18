A 65-year-old Palestinian Authority Arab woman stabbed an Israeli in the city of Hebron on Saturday morning, near the Cave of the Patriarchs.

The terrorist was neutralized and then arrested.

The victim, a 38-year-old Israeli, fought with the terrorist who stabbed him until Border Police officers who were in the area arrived and neutralized her.

He was lightly injured, suffering injuries to his face but fully conscious.

The terrorist has been taken for interrogation.

In a statement, Israel's Border Police said: "At 10:55a.m. approximately a terrorist arrived and stabbed a civilian near the entrance to the Cave of the Patriarchs. As a result of the stabbing, the civilian (a resident of Kiryat Arba) was lightly injured, according to medical sources at the scene."

"The civilian fought with the terrorist while the Border Police fighters operating in the area arrived at the scene and carried out an arrest protocol, which did not include fire. The terrorist, a 65-year-old woman who is a resident of Idhna, has been transferred for interrogation by security forces."

Magen David Adom (MDA) said: "At 10:47a.m. a report was received by the MDA hotline in the Jerusalem region, regarding an attempted stabbing at the Ruth Checkpoint in Hebron, near the Cave of the Patriarchs. MDA paramedics are at the scene providing medical treatment to a 38-year-old civilian, who is in light condition and fully conscious. The terrorist is neutralized."

The Jewish settlement of Hebron responded: "The response to the attempted murder near the Cave of the Patriarchs today is clear: Immediate approval to populate a home near the scene of the attack, which was purchased by the Jewish settlement over a decade ago and which is still not been allowed to be lived in. The terrorists and those who send them should know that their Satanic deeds will only lead to an increase of light and the redemption of the Land of Israel and the City of our Forefathers."