חיסול המחבל שהחזיק באמילי דמארי דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Monday afternoon that on June 19, 2025, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Nasr Ali Quneita in the area of Gaza City.

Quneita was a terrorist in Hamas' Al-Furqan Battalions' military intelligence, who infiltrated Israel during the brutal October 7th massacre and held Emily Damari hostage in his home at the start of the war.

"The IDF and ISA will continue operating against the terrorists who took part in the brutal October 7th massacre," the military stated.

Emily Damari was kidnapped from her home in Kfar Aza during the October 7th massacre. She was shot in the hand and lost two fingers. Her dog was also shot and killed.