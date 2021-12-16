The man who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in Samaria Thursday evening has been identified as Yehuda Dimentman, it was cleared for publication after his family was informed of his passing.

Dimentman, 25, lived in Shavei Shomron and was a student at the Homesh yeshiva. He leaves behind a wife and one-year-old child.

Two other Jews, Avia Antman and Neria Shlomo Feldman, were wounded in the shooting attack, one moderately and the other lightly. All three victims were brought to the gate of Shavei Shomrom where they were provided initial medical treatment by United Hatzalah, Magen David Adom, and IDF medics.

The medical teams attempted to resuscitate Dimentman and ordered a helicopter to transport him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his wounds. The rest of the wounded were evacuated to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting was carried out by two terrorists. Security forces are currently pursuing them. One of the wounded said the two were waiting on the side of the road and then opened fire on him and his friends. In recent weeks there have been several warnings in the defense establishment about squads planning to carry out shooting attacks.