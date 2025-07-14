תיעוד מפעילות כוחות היחידה הרב-ממדית ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

In recent weeks, troops from the Multidimensional Unit operated under the command of the 162nd Division in the Jabaliya area of the Gaza Strip, and in recent days, completed their mission in the area.

The unit operated in coordination with infantry troops, utilizing unique combat methods, advanced technological weaponry and a wide range of intelligence-gathering capabilities.

During the troops’ activities in the Jabaliya area, over 100 Hamas terrorists were eliminated.

In additional operations, the troops located and dismantled military structures, weapons stockpiles, and Hamas observation posts.