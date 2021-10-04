Trump: If I faced Ron DeSantis, I'd beat him

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday predicted in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he would prevail in a Republican primary that may include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“If I faced him, I'd beat him like I would beat everyone else,” Trump declared, though he added, “I don't think I will face him. I think most people would drop out, I think he would drop out.”

Trump repeated that he was still weighing his options on a 2024 run.

He noted multiple times during the conversation that the economy had been “really getting ready to rock” before the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recession.

"We did a job that nobody's done and had COVID not come and interrupted: we had the greatest economy,” said Trump.

Trump has already hinted several times that he will run for the White House again in 2024 but has yet to make a formal announcement.

In a recent radio interview Trump said that the only thing that could prevent him from running would be “a bad call from a doctor or something”.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said that he has already made up his mind regarding a 2024 run, but couldn’t explicitly declare his intentions because of “campaign financing” issues.

When asked whether he plans to make another bid for the White House, Trump said, "I do know my answer but I can't reveal it yet because that has to do with campaign financing and everything else. But I absolutely know my answer. We're going to do very well and people are going to be very happy."

Trump also teased at a 2024 run when he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past February.

In that speech, Trump said of the Democrats, "Actually, as you know they just lost the White House...who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Trump’s onetime press secretary, Sean Spicer, last month indicated that Trump would run for the presidency again in 2024.