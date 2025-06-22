President Isaac Herzog thanked US President Donald Trump after the US struck Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“In the pages of human history, this is a moment when the principles of liberty, responsibility, and security have triumphed. A decisive moment between the axis of terror and evil and the axis of hope,” he said.

“Thank you, President Donald Trump. Thank you, United States of America. This brave step serves the security and safety of the entire free world. I hope it will lead to a better future for the Middle East — and help advance the urgent release of our hostages held in captivity in Gaza,” added Herzog.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence responded: "President Trump Made the Right Call to deploy American Forces to strike nuclear sites in Iran and he should be commended for his decisive leadership. Iran could never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. Thanks to the resolve of our Commander in Chief and the courage and professionalism of our Armed Forces, America, Israel and the Free World are safer as a result. Iran should now stand down and abandon any thought of retaliation against Americans or be prepared to face the consequences. Tonight President Donald Trump proved again that the United States of America is the Leader of the Free World and America Stands with Israel. Thank You Mr. President and God Bless Our Troops."

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video in which he responded to the US attack in Iran.

“President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace," Netanyahu wrote on social media. "And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength".

Trump addressed the nation on Saturday night, following the strikes, and said that “the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

He also warned Iran and said, “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran - far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember there are many targets left.”

In a subsequent post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran against retaliating for the US strikes.

"Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight," he wrote.