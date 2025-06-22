Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Fox News about Operation Midnight Hammer - the US attack against Iran's nuclear facilities.

"We sent them a letter saying 'you're not going to have a nuclear weapon or militarized nuclear program," Rubio began. "Iran tried to play him along the way they've played every American president for the last 35 years, and Trump told them if we don’t get a deal — which is what we wanted — then I'll have to have to handle it differently."

He pointed out that striking Iran is in American interests as well. "Who built the IEDs that maimed and killed American soldiers in Iraq? Iran. They're behind every problem in this region. Imagine those people having a nuclear weapon - that is unacceptable."

Rubio also stated that the best option would be for Iran to accede to American demands for a deal. "What happens next will now depend on what Iran chooses to do next. If they choose the path of diplomacy, we're ready. We can do a deal that's good for them, the Iranian people, and good for the world. If they choose another route, then there'll be consequences."

He warned particularly against the Iranian threat to close the Strait of Hormuz to disrupt oil shipping. "If they do that, it will be another terrible mistake. It's economic suicide for them if they do it, and we retain options to deal with that."