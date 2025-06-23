Sirens in central Israel, one missile from Iran intercepted

The IDF identified that one missile was launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

The missile was successfully intercepted. Magen David Adom (MDA) said no calls were received about injuries.

Residents were permitted to leave protected spaces at 3:24 a.m.

On Sunday morning after 7:00 a.m., at least 30 missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. Defense systems managed to intercept most of the missiles.

Magen David Adom reported at least ten impact sites. 20 people were injured, including: a 30-year-old man who was moderately injured by shrapnel, and 19 in light condition.

Later, another barrage of five missiles was launched toward northern Israel as well.

Missile impacts were reported in Be'er Ya'akov, Ness Ziona, Tel Aviv, and Haifa, where impacts were documented without prior air raid warnings.