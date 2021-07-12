Trump hints at 2024 run: I can't reveal it yet

Former President Donald Trump hinted strongly Sunday that he will run for the White House again in 2024.

Speaking with Fox News on Sunday, Trump said that he has already made up his mind regarding a 2024 run, but couldn’t explicitly declare his intentions because of “campaign financing” issues.

When asked whether he plans to make another bid for the White House, Trump said "I do know my answer but I can't reveal it yet because that has to do with campaign financing and everything else. But I absolutely know my answer. We're going to do very well and people are going to be very happy."



Trump also teased at 2024 run when he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past February.

In that speech, Trump teased said of the Democrats, "Actually, as you know they just lost the White House...who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gathering this weekend in Texas, receiving 70% of the ballots.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second, at 21%. No one else among the 19 potential 2024 Republican White House contenders topped 1%.

DeSantis easily topped a second 2024 ballot question – without Trump on the hypothetical ballot.

DeSantis grabbed 68% support on that question, with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 5%. Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas were both at 4%, with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at 3%. No one else topped 2%.