The United States has declared a "heightened threat environment" following President Donald Trump's order for strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday evening.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) bulletin on Sunday, alerting the public to potential retaliatory actions, including cyberattacks and acts of violence.

The DHS bulletin specifically warned of the increased likelihood of "low-level cyber attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists," and noted that "cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against US networks."

The advisory also highlighted Iran's past targeting of US government officials deemed responsible for the killing of former Iranian military officer Qassem Soleimani.

Furthermore, the bulletin cautioned that the "likelihood of violent extremists in the Homeland independently mobilizing to violence in response to the conflict would likely increase if Iranian leadership issued a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the Homeland."

Concerns were also raised about the potential for the conflict to "contribute to US-based individuals plotting additional attacks" on US soil, particularly those "motivated by antisemitic or anti-Israel sentiment."

Earlier on Sunday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, held a briefing with the press at the Pentagon, in which he went into detail about the successful covert military operation targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

Dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, the mission struck three nuclear facilities inside Iran. Gen. Caine described the strike as "deliberate and precise," emphasizing the exceptional coordination and professionalism exhibited by US joint forces in what he characterized as a "complex and high-risk mission."

The objective, according to Caine, was to severely degrade Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure. He noted that the operation was planned and carried out across multiple domains and theaters, showcasing the US military's global reach and precision.

"Very few people in Washington knew about the timing and nature of the plan," Caine stated.