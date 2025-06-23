The Israel Airports Authority announced Sunday evening a significant expansion of Operation "Safe Return," set to begin on Monday.

As part of the expansion, the number of inbound flights to Ben Gurion Airport will increase to approximately 24 flights per day from destinations around the world. In parallel, and in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority, the Ministry of Transportation, and security agencies, and under the directive of Transportation Minister Miri Regev, outbound flights from Ben Gurion Airport will also resume.

According to the operational plan, the number of passengers on each outbound flight will be limited to 50. This measure is designed to minimize congestion at the airport and reduce the amount of time passengers spend on-site, as part of strict safety protocols.

Passengers departing from Ben Gurion Airport must follow a series of updated guidelines. All outbound flights will operate exclusively from Terminal 3, and entry to the terminal will be allowed only for passengers. Exceptions will be made only for essential escorts accompanying children or passengers requiring assistance. Access to the terminal will be permitted solely through Gate 02 on the lower level (Floor G), as the upper levels of the terminal will remain closed to the public.

Security screening and check-in procedures will take place on Floor G. Once completed, passengers will continue to Floor 3 for hand luggage screening, border control, and boarding. The Airports Authority recommends that travelers arrive no more than two hours before their scheduled departure to streamline the process and avoid unnecessary waiting. The use of public transportation is strongly encouraged.

To enhance passenger convenience, cafés will operate in the departure hall and terminal concourses. However, duty-free shops will remain closed in order to reduce unnecessary lingering in the terminal.

Inbound flights under Operation "Safe Return" will continue as scheduled, with a planned increase in both flight volume and passenger capacity. Passengers who made duty-free purchases using the "Shop and Store" service will be able to collect their items upon arrival. Entry to collect these items will not be permitted for individuals who did not arrive on a direct flight to Ben Gurion, and duty-free companies will reach out to those passengers to arrange alternative delivery.

Additionally, passengers who left their vehicles in Ben Gurion Airport parking lots before the launch of Operation Swords of Iron will now be able to retrieve them. Parking fees will only apply for the period between the vehicle’s entry into the lot and June 13.