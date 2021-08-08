Trump's former press secretary: He will run in 2024

Former US President Donald Trump’s onetime press secretary, Sean Spicer, says that Trump would run for the presidency again in 2024.

“He’s in,” Spicer told the Washington Examiner in an interview.

“A couple of months ago, I wasn’t sure,” Spicer said of a Trump run. “Now ... there needs to be something that will keep him out.”

The Examiner did not state whether Spicer was giving his opinion or whether he has spoken to the former president or has definitive word from his inner circle, or similar information.

Trump has hinted in the past that he will run for the White House again in 2024.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said that he has already made up his mind regarding a 2024 run, but couldn’t explicitly declare his intentions because of “campaign financing” issues.

When asked whether he plans to make another bid for the White House, Trump said, "I do know my answer but I can't reveal it yet because that has to do with campaign financing and everything else. But I absolutely know my answer. We're going to do very well and people are going to be very happy."

Trump also teased at a 2024 run when he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past February.

In that speech, Trump said of the Democrats, "Actually, as you know they just lost the White House...who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."