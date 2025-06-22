Former Mossad Director Yossi Cohen estimated in an interview on Sunday with Channel 12 that the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities "totally halted the nuclear program."

"Over the years, we significantly delayed the nuclear program. They didn't get there because of actions we took. At this stage, at least three components have met - one, the extraordinary readiness of the IDF, which was equipped with additional capabilities. The second is the intelligence and the International Atomic Energy Commission, which clearly stated that Iran is avoiding supervision. The third, a different president in the White House, more seasoned, experienced, and determined, who gives extraordinary backing to the Prime Minister, and thankfully so," Cohen stated.

In Cohen's opinion, the next step must be a regime change in Iran. "We wasted many years when we could have attacked. The Biden administration didn't go in that direction. I recommend that the Prime Minister seize the opportunity and cause the Iranian regime to fall. I don't rule out the elimination of Khamenei."