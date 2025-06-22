Ambassador Danny Danon speaks before Security Council meeting Israel's UN Mission

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon spoke to reporters on Sunday, ahead of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council called in the wake of the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“The world, and the Security Council, should say clearly and without hesitation: Thank you. Thank you to the United States and to President Trump for acting when others would not. Thank you for standing firm when others looked away. Thank you for protecting the free world with strength and moral clarity,” said Danon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wasted little time on Saturday before denouncing the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge - and a direct threat to international peace and security,” said Guterres.

He warned, “There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control - with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.”

“I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos.”

He further stated, “There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”