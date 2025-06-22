The IDF continues to strike targets in Iran. This afternoon, it was reported that a Revolutionary Guards base in the Yazd area of central Iran, about 1,800 km from Israel, was attacked. This is one of the most distant targets that Israel has struck in Iran so far.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal revealed further behind-the-scenes details of the decision-making process within the White House.

A senior American official shared with the newspaper the discussions among senior officials prior to the strike. "There was a real debate earlier this week about what should be done, but Trump signaled on Tuesday that he was inclined to go for it, and that changed everything," the official said. "The goal was to create a situation that no one would expect," he stated, hinting that it was an American deception tactic.

After the strike last night, an American official told the newspaper that the Trump administration reached out to Iran and clarified that the attack was a "one-time issue" and not part of a war aimed at regime change.

A satellite image revealed this afternoon the damage caused to the entrance of the site and to the mountain beneath it. In Israel, it is believed that the enriched uranium was stored at the Isfahan facility, which was also attacked by the Americans last night. It is still unclear whether the uranium was destroyed or simply buried under the rubble. The AP news agency released a satellite image showing the damage at Fordow following the American strike. Analysis of the image indicates that damage was caused to the outer compound and the mountain beneath which the facility is located.

The U.S. military attacked the three largest and most important nuclear facilities in Iran overnight using a massive amount of explosives. The attack was carried out in a combined air and sea operation, and estimates suggest that it caused significant damage.

Six B-2 "Spirit" strategic bombers departed yesterday on an exceptionally long 37-hour flight from Missouri, USA, dropping 12 GBU-57 bombs on the fortified nuclear site on the mountainside at Fordow, and two more on the enrichment facility at Natanz, which had already been attacked by Israel.

The bombers are capable of carrying up to 18 tons of payload and can fly up to 11,000 km without refueling. The MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) is the most powerful non-nuclear bunker-busting bomb. According to reports, U.S. Navy submarines launched 30 Tomahawk BGM-109 cruise missiles with a range of 450 km at the nuclear sites in Natanz and Isfahan. In addition to the Tomahawks, a B-2 bomber dropped two bunker-busting bombs on the underground nuclear facility at Natanz. According to reports in the U.S., it is estimated that the nuclear facility at Fordow was destroyed or at least severely damaged.