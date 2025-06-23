Trump wonders: Why wouldn’t there be a regime change in Iran?

US President Donald Trump on Sunday commented on the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, while also hinting at the possibility of a regime change in Iran.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be ‘monumental.’ The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military. Thank you!”

In a subsequent post, he wrote, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

Earlier on Sunday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, held a briefing with the press at the Pentagon, in which he went into detail about the successful covert military operation targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

Dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, the mission struck three nuclear facilities inside Iran. Gen. Caine described the strike as "deliberate and precise," emphasizing the exceptional coordination and professionalism exhibited by US joint forces in what he characterized as a "complex and high-risk mission."

The objective, according to Caine, was to severely degrade Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure. He noted that the operation was planned and carried out across multiple domains and theaters, showcasing the US military's global reach and precision.

"Very few people in Washington knew about the timing and nature of the plan," Caine stated.