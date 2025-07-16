The coalition crisis shaking the government following United Torah Judaism’s withdrawal offers a glimpse into the internal rift within the haredi sector, reflected in the morning’s haredi media coverage.

Hamodia, affiliated with the Gur hasidic sect and former minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, omitted any mention of Minister Meir Porush’s resignation from the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition in its report on Agudat Yisrael faction members stepping down.

Agudat Yisrael runs together with the Lithuanian-haredi Degel Hatorah faction, under the banner of the United Torah Judaism party. Recently, the party left the government, in protest of the failure to pass a Draft Law.

“Agudat Yisrael's Deputy Minister Yaakov Tessler, Rabbi Eichler, and Rabbi Roth have resigned from their positions,” the paper reported, even elaborating on the achievements of each departing MK, while completely ignoring Porush’s existence.

This internal Agudat Yisrael schism surfaced ahead of the municipal elections, when the Shlomei Emunim faction led by Porush ran in haredi cities in partnership with Belz's Machzikei Hadas faction, opposing Gur and Vizhnitz representatives who chose to run independently and forge political alliances with other parties against them.