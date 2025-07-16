Motke Bloy, a senior figure in the Degel HaTorah faction of the UTJ party, made an offensive comparison this morning (Wednesday) between the calls to draft haredim and the Final Solution.

"For some reason, we are reminded of the dark period of the last century, the 1930s, the Wannsee Conference, where they sat and discussed how to achieve the Final Solution," Bloy said in an interview with 103FM.

He added "The whole purpose, the entire trend, is a final solution for the Torah world, a severe blow to haredim."

He then tried to justify his remarks. "I will explain under what influence I made these statements. First of all, I meant spiritually, even that is extermination. A few minutes ago, I received a video from a committee in the Knesset where they are sitting and discussing where they will catch the deserters and where they will put them. Dan Harel, Deputy Chief of Staff, says 'I can set up a tent camp in the Judean Desert in a short time and I will put 15 thousand haredim there." Is that our discourse now?"

"We are sitting in a government with which we signed agreements, and we signed a fundamental principal agreement too. During the War of Independence, when many more were killed than now, Ben-Gurion was right to understand that it was necessary to allow the Torah world to exist because it is the existence of the people, because he studied the Bible."